Dy CM DK Shivakumar: No party has supported Muslims as much as Congress

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Shivakumar said that no other political party has done to Muslims as much as the Congress has.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday, he said the Congress has consistently supported minority leaders.

“Muslim leaders are not being targeted. We have stood by them at every stage. We have not done anything in the past to harm them, nor will we in the future,” he said.

On the Davanagere South Assembly constituency, Shivakumar clarified that it is not a minority-dominated seat and noted that senior leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has maintained a stronghold there.

“Given the population dynamics, his demand was not unjustified. Some minority leaders had also sought the ticket, but after consultations and consensus, the ticket was given to a suitable candidate,” he said. He added that certain decisions were taken based on internal reports.

On reports on Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s resignation, Shivakumar said he had only seen it in the media. “It was not discussed in the Cabinet, nor have I discussed it. I had personal work after the Cabinet meeting and left. I have no information on this. The high command and the party will take a decision,” he said.