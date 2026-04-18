Dy CM Shivakumar, minister Satish Jarkiholi discuss plans to ease Bengaluru traffic

BENGALURU: To look for a solution to the city’s worsening traffic congestion, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar held talks with Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at his residence after the meeting, Shivakumar said the discussion focused on reducing traffic flow through the city, especially on the heavily congested Nelamangala-Goraguntepalya stretch. He noted that a large number of vehicles currently pass through Bengaluru, adding to the burden on city roads.

He said they discussed plans to divert vehicles via national and state highways to prevent unnecessary entry into the city. The ministers also reviewed possible arrangements to regulate traffic before it reaches the NICE Road.

Shivakumar said the government has already taken up the Bengaluru Business Corridor project, which is expected to play a key role in easing traffic congestion.