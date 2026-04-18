Karnataka revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda pulls up tahsildars over delay in work

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday reviewed the monthly progress of tahsildars across the state via video conference from Vikas Soudha where he expressed displeasure over the slow progress in many of the key areas in the department, causing inconvenience to the public.

A release from the Revenue Minister’s office said that the Minister has taken a serious note of delays in the ‘Bhoo Suraksha’ land records project. Several taluks are failing to meet the daily scanning target of 12,000 pages despite having adequate staff.

He questioned poor performance in Bengaluru Urban and other taluks, while appreciating districts like Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Raichur and Yadgir for completing the work. Over 19 lakh land records have already been accessed online and officials were asked to create public awareness to reduce visits to government offices.

On court cases, the minister noted that there is significant improvement as pendency of cases has reduced from 10,700 to 140 cases. The minister, however, directed officials in Shiggaon, Shira and Mulbagal to clear remaining backlogs quickly.

While reviewing mutation (Phouti Khata) cases, he instructed tahsildars to expedite disposal of non-disputed properties. While Dakshina Kannada has nearly cleared all cases, He expressed displeasure over poor progress in Chamarajanagar, Hunsur, Alur and Shikaripura.

The minister directed officials to complete pending survey (podi) works within a week. He expressed dissatisfaction over zero progress in Bengaluru South. On revenue villages, he stressed that incomplete work could harm the poor and directed officials to ensure timely registration, warning against negligence.