KERC issues true-up power tariff orders, Bescom consumers to pay 56 paise per unit more

BENGALURU: Come May 1, consumers under the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) limits will have to cough up an additional 56 paise per unit for power, irrespective of the type of consumers.

For the first time in the state, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Friday announced the true-up or top-up charges for all escoms, revising the power tariff with effect from the April billing cycle, but that will reflect in bills to be issued in May. As per KERC orders, Bescom consumers will pay the highest amount, followed by CESC (Mysuru) consumers at 15 paise per unit.

KERC stated that consumers in the MESCOM (Mangaluru) jurisdiction will get a refund of 9 paise per unit. Similarly, consumers in HESCOM (Hubballi) and GESCOM (Kalaburagi) will get a refund of 10 paise per unit. Consumers under the Hukkeri Rural Electric Corporation Society will get the highest refund of 155 paise per unit.

Bescom’s jurisdiction spreads across Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Ramanagara districts.

KERC in March 2025 had announced a 7% hike in electricity bills and reduced the fixed charges by Rs 25 across the board. It had then frozen the revision for the next three financial years, but allowed true-up charges. It had also included a 36 paise per unit pension and gratuity surcharge (government’s contribution) which was announced on March 19, 2025. This surcharge, apart from the hike and refund, will continue to be collected from consumers this financial year. It will, however, be revised to 35 paise per unit in FY 2027 and 34 paise in FY 2028.

The tariff revision left consumers agitated. Muralidhar Rao, a citizen and power activist, said monopoly and mismanagement at Bescom is making consumers pay more.