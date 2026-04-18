Leopard takes nap inside Mysuru home, rescued

MYSURU: In a bizarre incident that left residents stunned, a leopard casually walked into a house in the Siddarthanagar area and made itself completely at home even taking a peaceful nap for nearly two hours.

The incident came to light when the unsuspecting housemaid noticed the wild intruder resting quietly below a cot in room inside the house.

Shocked by the sight, she immediately raised alarm following which the house owner alerted forest officials. According to the house owner, Suresh, they heard dogs barking at 7.30 am and he had opened the door to check.

He saw a forest vehicle passing on the road as they had received a complaint that a person in the neighbourhood had seen a leopard.