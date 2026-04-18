Minister Sharanaprakash Patil warns hospital directors across Karnataka over drug shortages, ICU bed crisis

BENGALURU: Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharanaprakash R Patil on Friday issued a stern warning to hospital directors across Karnataka, threatening severe departmental action over persistent complaints of drug shortages, inadequate ICU capacity and poor sanitation in government-run hospitals.

Chairing a departmental review meeting, Dr. Patil cited observations made by the Lokayukta and widespread public complaints regarding drug availability at hospitals functioning under the medical education department.

Pulling up hospital heads for reactive drug procurement practices, the minister asked pointedly “Why do you wait until drug stocks are exhausted before inviting tenders?,” directing all government hospital and college heads to initiate procurement tenders at least three months in advance of anticipated shortfalls. Responding to acute complaints about ICU bed shortages, Dr Patil sought explanation from the head of Trauma and Emergency Care Centre in Victoria Hospital.

He directed Additional Chief Secretary Mohammed Moshin and Director of Medical Education Dr.BL Sujatha Rathod to designate an entire floor of the upcoming 10-storey Victoria Hospital building for additional ICU beds. The new facility is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 2.

On the issue of sanitation and lift, the minister warned directors to ensure washrooms remain clean and lift functional at all hours. “During my district visits, complaints about unclean washrooms are routine. Clean washrooms are not a luxury they are a matter of basic human dignity,” he said.

Dr Patil also reprimanded hospital heads for failing to claim AB-ARK (Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka) scheme bills to their full eligible extent, with some institutions claiming as little as 60% of their entitlement. “Only 100% claims can make an institution self-sustaining. There must be no lapses in this duty,” he warned.