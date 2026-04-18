Party discipline as per high command norms: Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Friday said disciplinary actions within the Congress are taken strictly as per party norms and under the guidance of the central leadership.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for New Delhi to attend the ‘Bridge to Bengaluru’ event on Friday, Shivakumar said they all function within the party’s framework. He said that the Congress is committed to ensuring justice for all sections, including the SCs, STs, minorities, backward classes and farmers.

He expressed confidence that the party will return to power in 2028, stating that leaders, including Satish Jarkiholi, are working unitedly towards that goal.

Responding to the alleged factionalism within the Congress, Shivakumar said there is no difference between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “We are together. We meet and discuss every day. Where is the question of groups? All 139 MLAs belong to both of us. It is the media that is trying to create divisions,” he said.

“All MLAs are part of the Congress group. The party’s interest and development are our priority and we are working unitedly,” he added.

Criticising the Centre over delimitation and women’s reservation, he accused the BJP of taking hasty decisions for political gains without adequate consultation. “There is no need for such urgency. This is not a good move. They are doing it for political gain,” he alleged.

Discussion on cabinet reshuffle after April 23

KPCC President and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said there will be no discussion on cabinet reshuffle till April 23.