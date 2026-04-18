Sa Ra Mahesh: Not JDS, but CM Siddaramaiah following nepotism

MYSURU: JDS leader and former minister Sa Ra Mahesh on Friday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of nepotism after the latter reportedly termed the regional party a dynastic party.

Mahesh alleged that the CM had facilitated the transfer of his son, MLC Dr Yathindra, from the voters’ list in Varuna constituency to Bengaluru. He claimed the move was strategically timed ahead of the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) polls. According to Mahesh, the alleged shift was aimed at positioning Dr Yathindra for a significant role in the GBA, where being a registered voter in Bengaluru is a prerequisite.

“This is nothing but dynastic politics. A leader who claims to uphold socialist values is instead promoting his own family members,” he said.

He further contended that this was part of a pattern, alleging that Siddaramaiah had consistently advanced his son’s political career from serving as an MLA representing Varuna to being appointed as an MLC and a member of the Ashraya Samiti.

Mahesh also questioned the Congress leadership’s decision-making, stating that loyal party workers in Mysuru were being sidelined. “There are several committed Congress workers who have worked tirelessly for the party. Why are they being ignored in favour of one individual?” he asked.

Responding to criticism of the JDS as a family-run party, Mahesh defended the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy, stating that he had nurtured many leaders.