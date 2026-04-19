33% quota: BJP launches statewide protests in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The BJP Mahila Morcha on Saturday launched a statewide campaign against the Congress, accusing it of defeating the 33 per cent Women’s Reservation Bill. Addressing a joint press conference, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the Congress had “betrayed crores of women” by blocking the bill. “The people of the country will not forgive the Congress for ignoring the power of women. They will teach the party a lesson in the upcoming state elections,” he said.
Ashoka accused the Congress of believing that welfare guarantees were enough to confine women to domestic roles. “The Congress thinks women should remain at home, cook, and visit temples, and should not have political representation. They do not want women in Parliament or the Legislative Assembly. They have deprived women of reservation,” he alleged.
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Congress had used its welfare guarantees to “exploit women as a vote bank.”
“Women do not want Rs 2,000; they want equal rights in law-making and policy-making. Free bus travel and such schemes are not empowerment,” he said.
He questioned whether the guarantees were sufficient, urging women to choose between “guarantees or equal rights.” He also claimed that the Congress had never been pro-women, adding that voting rights were secured due to Dr B R Ambedkar’s efforts.
Narayanaswamy further alleged that the Congress was celebrating the bill’s defeat. “This is neither a defeat for the BJP nor a disgrace. It is the Congress that has insulted women,” he said.
BJP Mahila Morcha state president K C. Manjula said protests were held in Mysuru, Gadag, Nelamangala and Kolar on Saturday, and would continue in three districts of Bengaluru on Sunday.
“The protests will continue until the Congress government is removed from power in Karnataka,” she said.
“We had prepared to celebrate the passage of the reservation bill, but that has now turned into outrage,” she added.
Manjula also alleged contradictions within the Congress on the issue and said the BJP would expose the “anti-women policies” of parties such as the Congress and Trinamool Congress.
BJP state vice-president Malavika Avinash said, “Women of India will never forgive this insult. We were ready to receive reservation as a constitutional right. Let the Congress face the anger of women.”
CM: Cong not against women’s quota
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Congress had not opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill. Speaking to reporters, he said the bill failed because it was linked with the delimitation of constituencies.
“The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in 2023. It has now failed because it was tied to a constitutional amendment involving delimitation. Had it been introduced separately, it would have passed,” he said, accusing the Centre of politicising the issue.
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should have taken all parties into confidence before tabling the bill. He expressed hope that this would be done when the bill is reintroduced.
He added that the process for women’s reservation had begun during the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh under the UPA government.