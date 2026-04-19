33% quota: BJP launches statewide protests in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The BJP Mahila Morcha on Saturday launched a statewide campaign against the Congress, accusing it of defeating the 33 per cent Women’s Reservation Bill. Addressing a joint press conference, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the Congress had “betrayed crores of women” by blocking the bill. “The people of the country will not forgive the Congress for ignoring the power of women. They will teach the party a lesson in the upcoming state elections,” he said.

Ashoka accused the Congress of believing that welfare guarantees were enough to confine women to domestic roles. “The Congress thinks women should remain at home, cook, and visit temples, and should not have political representation. They do not want women in Parliament or the Legislative Assembly. They have deprived women of reservation,” he alleged.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Congress had used its welfare guarantees to “exploit women as a vote bank.”

“Women do not want Rs 2,000; they want equal rights in law-making and policy-making. Free bus travel and such schemes are not empowerment,” he said.

He questioned whether the guarantees were sufficient, urging women to choose between “guarantees or equal rights.” He also claimed that the Congress had never been pro-women, adding that voting rights were secured due to Dr B R Ambedkar’s efforts.

Narayanaswamy further alleged that the Congress was celebrating the bill’s defeat. “This is neither a defeat for the BJP nor a disgrace. It is the Congress that has insulted women,” he said.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president K C. Manjula said protests were held in Mysuru, Gadag, Nelamangala and Kolar on Saturday, and would continue in three districts of Bengaluru on Sunday.