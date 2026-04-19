3rd language row: Karnataka School Education Minister to consult CM on HC order

BENGALURU: Following the Karnataka High Court’s direction to the state government not to change the system and continue allocating marks and not grades for the third language in the SSLC examinations, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that a decision will be taken after talks with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “We will not drag this issue as we don’t want to delay the SSLC exam-1 results. Decision will be taken accordingly and results will be announced soon,” he said.

“We will take suggestions from legal advisors on what can be done legally. Meanwhile, the draft notification shall not be taken down as we have posted it to seek suggestions from the people. The court has also clarified that the department has to go according to the earlier rules set before the start of the game and cannot change it midway. They asked the department to continue allocating marks to students who have written exams for the academic year 2025-26,” he said.

April 17 was the last day for the public to file objections on allocating grades, instead of marks, for third language in exam-1 for SSLC students. Releasing a draft notification recently, the department stated that the students would be allotted A, B and C grades as per the marks scored by them out of 100.

Madhu Bangarappa had announced it on March 26. With that, the total marks would be reduced to 525 from 625 marks, he had said. He had taken the decision based on a petition filed by several Kannada activists to cancel Hindi language exams.

Around 1.48 lakh students failed in SSLC Hindi paper last year. Madhu had said allotting grades for third language would help students score good marks, helping them get into higher education and government institutions for higher studies.