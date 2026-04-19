As Siddu plays it safe, Jarkiholi steps in to take on AHINDA mantle

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reluctant to back under fire Muslim leaders and MLCs, Naseer Ahmed and K Abdul Jabbar, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is aspiring to become KPCC president, has stepped in to control damage.

Naseer was sacked as CM’s political secretary. Jabbar was suspended from the party after having been made to resign as KPCC minority cell chief. Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s camp is now anticipating action against Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. All this is in the backdrop of alleged anti-party activities during the byelection in Davanagere South.

Once the bypoll results are declared on May 4, Jarkiholi, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa and former minister KN Rajanna are likely to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and apprise them of the ‘harsh’ action against the minority leaders that could damage party’s prospects in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly polls, sources said.

Siddaramaiah is said to have suggested to Zameer to explain to the party high command his alleged anti-party activities to defeat Samarth Shamanur, son of Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun.

Jarkiholi and Mahadevappa had a breakfast meeting with Zameer and discussed strategy, a source said. “Zameer along with Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra has been reiterating that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM for five years and his interest should be safeguarded,” a Congress leader said.