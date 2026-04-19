Belagavi native Rajeev Metri named Labour Party candidate for Wales parliamentary elections in UK

BELAGAVI: In a moment of immense pride for Belagavi and the Kannada community worldwide, Rajeev Krishna Metri, popularly known as Raju Metri, has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for the Parliamentary elections in Wales, United Kingdom.

A native of Doddhi village in, Metri’s remarkable journey from rural Karnataka to British politics has become an inspiring story. He arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on May 10, 2001. Born to Krishna Bharam Metri and Draupadi, he began his career as a nurse in the National Health Service.

Over the years, he served as a senior cardiac nurse in the CCU and later as a coordinator in the cardiac catheterisation laboratory. Metri has made significant contributions in the social and cultural sphere, actively promoting Kannada language and culture overseas.

Metri created history in 2022 by winning the County Councillor elections from Bodelwyddan in Denbighshire.