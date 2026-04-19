Kulkarni verdict fuels bitter social media war

DHARWAD: Following the Special Court’s verdict in Bengaluru on Friday, sentencing Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni and 15 others to life imprisonment in connection with the Yogesh Gouda murder case, supporters of Kulkarni have launched an aggressive campaign on social media, asserting his innocence. As part of this effort, campaigners are circulating alleged case records and details related to Yogesh Gouda in an attempt to shape public opinion.

The online clash between supporters of Kulkarni and those backing Yogesh Gouda has since intensified. Each post by one group is met with counterclaims from the other, often highlighting alleged shortcomings of rival leaders, further escalating tensions.

A social activist noted that in a bid to impress their leaders, some supporters resort to such tactics. While backing one’s preferred leader is not inherently wrong, the activist stressed that the manner of support matters. Social media, they warned, has a significant influence on young audiences. Supporters on both sides are now digging up crime-related information to justify the actions, or alleged actions, of their respective leaders.

“The police should take note of this. Such online conflicts have the potential to trigger fresh rivalries among supporters,” the activist said. “Spreading hatred to gain favour is not acceptable. In several posts, supporters are even advising police on how investigations should have been conducted, suggesting a disregard for the rule of law,” the activist added.

A senior police officer confirmed that authorities are closely monitoring the situation.