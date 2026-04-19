No adding raging demons on our already demonic roads

The forecast is for higher-than-normal maximum temperatures of over 37 degrees Celsius for Indian cities this summer. As the summer intensifies, with forecasts about April showers not encouraging for much-needed relief, we need to gear up to tackle a not-so-rare, but challenging, behavioural problem that rears its hot head more viciously in the summer months – road rage.

Road rage is fuelled by extreme frustration welling up within while driving on congested roads that are also navigated by other more or less equally frustrated motorists. Experts describe road rage as a psychological phenomenon driven by stress, impulsivity, and anger, often linked to psychiatric morbidities like depression and anxiety.

It could also result from impulsive disorders like Intermittent Explosive Disorder (IED) – a mental health condition involving sudden episodes of impulsive, aggressive, or violent behaviour. In road rage, IED can express from perceiving traffic as an obstruction, causing feelings like being intentionally cut off, taken as a personal affront, which results in retaliatory aggression.

Besides these, there are: Poor self-control, in which motorists struggle to regulate triggered emotions, allowing frustrations to escalate to aggression; antisocial personality traits; cognitive biases, in which drivers perceive traffic blockages as “personal injustice” and blaming other motorists for it; and even substance abuse – alcohol or drugs – increasing irritability and reducing the capacity for control.

Road rage expresses in a range of behaviours among the perpetrators, like over-speeding to prove a point to other motorists, intentionally driving too close behind the vehicle ahead to scare the other motorist (‘tailgating’), shouting abuses at other motorists or pedestrians, making obscene gestures at other motorists or pedestrians, or even resorting to violent behaviour which have, in some tragic cases, resulted in death.