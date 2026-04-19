School kids pitch sustainability and AI projects at Launchpad 2026 in IISc Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Around 32 teams of students from classes 7 to 10 from various schools across the country participated in the Launchpad 2026, the national finale of the Young Pioneers programme, co-developed by Cambridge University Press Assessment and Get Set Learn at The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

The winning ideas were Plasmo Guard in the Beginner category, developed by students from Chirec International School, Hyderabad, and Steel Root in the Intermediate category from Laurel High Global School, Rajahmundry. Aervida (in the Beginners category) won from BVP Rabindranath School, Pune, and Coper (Intermediate) from Global City, Bengaluru, with teams presenting a diverse range of solutions addressing real-world challenges.

Plasmo Guard is driven by the critical challenges in malaria diagnosis, particularly in rural and underserved regions. The students highlighted issues such as delayed detection, limited access to laboratory facilities among others. They aim to leverage AI to enable early, accurate and cost-effective malaria detection and support healthcare providers, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Steel Root addresses environmental and structural challenges associated with traditional construction materials such as steel and concrete, which have a significant carbon footprint. Recognising that construction contributes substantially to global CO2 emissions, they intended to resolve the issue with sustainable alternatives like advanced, carbon-negative materials that can outperform traditional options in both strength and efficiency.

Ashish Arora, Senior Vice President of Cambridge University Press Assessment said, “We are contributing to Viksit Bharat from the classroom. When learners become creators and problem-solvers, learning becomes truly meaningful. The program is designed to blend classroom learning with real-world application and empower students to bring their ideas to life.”