Soon, common man’s drink to cost 20% more in Karnataka under new alcohol tax plan

BENGALURU: The maximum retail price (MRP) on the common man’s alcohol -- whiskey, rum, gin and brandy -- in Karnataka will soon increase by at least 20%, with the government issuing a draft notification to bring in a new tax structure that will tax the content of alcohol in beverages. Higher the content of alcohol in Indian Made Liquor (IML) made in Karnataka, higher will be the tax on it once the amendment comes into effect.

IML in the state is sold in slabs depending upon the MRP. The first four excise slabs, which till now are with the lowest MRP and meant for low-income group consumers, now stand to become more expensive. The average alcohol content in this segment of IML is 42.8v/v.

These four slabs contribute 80% towards the excise revenue. From Rs 80 per 180 ml (nip) the price last year went up to Rs 95 per nip. It will now cost between Rs 105-110 with AIB taxation.

The government on Saturday issued draft notification to amend a more than six-decade-long alcohol taxation policy and usher in ‘Alcohol-in-Beverage’ (AIB)-based excise duty structure. With amendment to Karnataka Excise (Excise Duties and Fees) Rules, 1968, the state will become the first in India to introduce excise duty based on AIB.

Though this rule is prevalent in the western countries, this is the first time an Indian state has moved to change the tax structure from volume based (per bulk litre) to actual alcohol content in beverages.