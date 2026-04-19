Two held for raping minor in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Dharmasthala Police have arrested two persons for raping a minor on April 16 at Belthangady.



Arrested persons has been identified as Sumanth (28) and Navneeth (26) residents of Belthangady.

According to the police, one of the accused was known to victim. Sumath and Navneeth took victim to Yermai falls in Belthangady where they raped the minor.

Based upon the complaint, POCSO case has been registered at Dharmasthala Police station under section 64(2) m, 65(1) BNS 2023 and section 4,6 of POCSO act.