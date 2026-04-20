BJP never pressed for women’s quota: Karnataka CM

RANEBENNUR(HAVERI DISTRICT): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the BJP has never consistently demanded 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, while reiterating that the Congress does not oppose the quota.

Speaking at a programme in Ranebennur town, Haveri district, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental works, Siddaramaiah said that the Women’s Reservation Bill had already been passed in both Houses of the Parliament in 2023. He, however, objected to linking the implementation of the reservation with the process of constituency delimitation.

He recalled that reservation for women in local bodies was introduced through the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments during the tenure of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “The BJP never demanded 33% reservation for women in district and taluk panchayats earlier. Now, they are raising the issue for political reasons,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah expressed concern that the delimitation based on population would be detrimental to southern states. “If representation is increased by 50%, Karnataka’s seats would rise to 42, while northern states would gain disproportionately. Our opposition is to this imbalance, not to women’s reservation. We support women’s reservation,” the CM said.