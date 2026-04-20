Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy families to receive govt jobs, nearly five years after Covid deaths

MYSURU: Nearly five years after a night of helplessness that came to define one of the darkest pandemic chapters in the country, hope is finally knocking on the doors of families who lost their loved ones in the Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy.

For Sowmya, the wait has been long, uncertain, and painful. Her husband Doddaiah was like any other father quietly determined to give his children a better future through education. But fate intervened cruelly when he contracted COVID-19 and became one among the 35 victims who died gasping for oxygen that fateful night in Chamarajanagar.

What followed was a relentless struggle. Left to fend for her family, Sowmya spent the last five years taking up odd jobs just to ensure two meals a day and keep her children in school. Against all odds, she held on.

Today, her perseverance stands vindicated as her son Shashank, now in the final year of his engineering, is set to receive a government job. This is not an isolated story.

Across Chamarajanagar district, families who endured similar loss and hardship are now on the brink of long-awaited relief. On April 21, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to distribute official government appointment orders to over 25 eligible members of such bereaved families at a special event in Gundlupet.