Child welfare panel questions seer after abuse complaints at Harihar mutt; report awaited

DAVANAGERE: Following a complaint by children alleging abuse and verbal harassment, officials from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) visited the Veerashaiva Panchamasali Gurupeeth in Harihar and questioned Vachanananda Swamiji.

Acting on complaints received by the Davangere Child Welfare Committee, CWC chairperson Manjula Mahesh, along with officials, inspected the mutt and gathered information.

The team, comprising three women staff members, two male officials, and police personnel, examined the premises where the children sleep, study, and carry out daily activities.

They also interacted with the children’s close friends and mutt authorities.

During the inspection, officials collected details about the children from the mutt’s legal advisor. It was found that records were not being properly maintained, for which the committee pulled up the management.

Legal advisor Prakash Patil told officials, “This is not a hostel but a child care centre. Poor children stay here and attend a government school in nearby Hanagawadi. Parents also stay with them. We have not taken permission to run a hostel, and our intention was to support underprivileged children. If there is any wrongdoing, action can be taken against those responsible.”

CWC chairperson Manjula Mahesh said the visit was prompted by complaints from children studying at the mutt. “We inspected where the children stay, study, sleep, and eat, and assessed how they are cared for, especially during illness. Three children have been counselled, and the report is expected by Monday. The nature of the complaint will be clear once the counselling report is received,” she said. CWC member Nagaraj Naik said the team has submitted its findings to higher authorities.

“As the matter falls under the Juvenile Justice Act, certain details cannot be disclosed. We have questioned the seer and will further examine drivers and trustees.