Dharwad Youth Congress leader murder probe widens, police search for Congress functionary Ismail Tamatgar

DHARWAD: The probe into the murder of Youth Congress leader Fairoz Pathan in Dharwad seems to have taken a new turn as the police are now searching for Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar, who is also a leader of Anjuman in Dharwad.

It has come to light that after the murder of Pathan, some audio and video clips were released in which Ismail can be heard cautioning Fairoz and his friends by saying that they might face tough times. However, Ismail had clarified that the phone call recording was old and has nothing to do with this incident.

There are rumours that Ismail has flown to some foreign country after he came to know that a lookout notice was issued against him and that the police wants to take him into custody.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has formed four teams to nab Ismail. The teams on the lookout for Ismail in different states.

A senior police officer said they arrested 12 people and freed some of them after confirming that they have no role, but more arrests will be made in this regard. “We are probing the case to get to the bottom of truth. The case will be investigated from all possible angles”, the officer added.