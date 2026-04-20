Elephant strays into Khanapur, sparks panic

BELAGAVI: Residents of Khanapur’s Shivaji Nagar area were left alarmed on Saturday after a wild elephant suddenly entered the urban locality, creating a brief atmosphere of fear and confusion.

The animal was first spotted moving towards residential zones, prompting alert citizens to immediately inform the forest department. Officials acted swiftly, tracking and chasing the elephant away from densely populated areas.

The elephant was later seen wandering near Mayekar Nagar and close to the railway station, further unsettling residents. Upon receiving updates, forest officials, including Additional Conservator of Forest Sunita Nimbargi and Range Forest Officer Shrikant Patil, rushed to the scene with their team. With assistance from locals, they managed to guide the elephant safely away from the city limits.

The animal was eventually driven towards the government horticulture farm in the Shedegali area along the Khanapur - Hemadaga road, and from there, it was directed back into forest territory.

Authorities confirmed that the elephant had entered the department’s jurisdiction earlier and was successfully controlled and returned to the forest without harm.