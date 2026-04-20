Fly91 Hyderabad-Hubballi flight diverted to Bengaluru amid bad weather, passengers panic

A Fly91 flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru on Sunday after adverse weather conditions prevented landing at Hubballi airport, officials said. The aircraft remained airborne for several hours, triggering panic among passengers, some of whom were seen praying and in tears.

The officials maintained that all passengers were safe.

The flight, which departed from Hyderabad at around 3 pm, was scheduled to land in Hubballi 90 minutes later, but couldn't due to unfavourable weather, sources said.

Due to the bad weather, the flight was diverted to Bengaluru, an official said.

According to the official, the aircraft hovered over Hubballi, located about 400 km from here, for about an hour in anticipation of improvement in weather conditions before being diverted.

"This is general practice. Aircrafts circle in the air for some time waiting for the weather to improve. It is the pilot's decision," he said.

The flight landed in Bengaluru at around 6.30 pm and was flown back to Hubballi at about 11 pm after the situation improved, the official added.

Sources said there were 22 passengers on board.