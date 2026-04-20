Four killed, 25 injured in multi-vehicle crash on NH-50 near Hosapete amid roadwork

HOSAPETE: A serial accident claimed four lives and left at least 25 people injured near Danapur village in Hosapete taluk on Sunday. The accident occurred on a stretch of the National Highway-50 where ongoing road repair and bridge construction work had restricted traffic movement to a single lane.

A lorry transporting sacks of garlic from Delhi to Bengaluru lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles. It first hit a car before crashing into a government bus and then three motorcycles. It then hit a van and a container lorry before overturning by the roadside, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Sujatha (40) and her father Nagappa (80), residents of Kittur village in Hagaribommanahalli taluk, and Durgappa (55) from Talebasapura tanda, who was riding one of the motorcycles. Authorities later confirmed that the death toll had risen to four.

The injured include passengers of the government bus, which was heading from Hosapete to Chitradurga. The lorry rear-ended the bus, leaving around 25 passengers injured. All of them were immediately shifted to the Hosapete Government Hospital. Of the injured, six were referred to the Koppal District Hospital for advanced care, while the remaining are being treated at the Hosapete district hospital.

Police said the ongoing highway repair work, which had reduced traffic movement to one side, could be the major reason for the accident.