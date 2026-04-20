JDS lambasts INDIA bloc over Women’s Reservation Bill

BENGALURU: MLC TA Sharavana has alleged that the Congress and INDIA bloc leaders have set fire to the future of women and criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc over the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The Janata Dal (Secular) MLC also alleged that Opposition parties had failed the objective of giving priority to women in all spheres of administration and providing 33% reservation in Parliament, by not ensuring the passage of the bill.

“Fearing that their existence would be threatened if women get reservation, they ensured the historic bill did not get a two-thirds majority.

Through this, the true colours of the Congress have been exposed,” he lashed out. Sharavana also credited former PM HD Deve Gowda for introducing the concept of women’s reservation, particularly in local bodies, and said the idea had its roots in the Janata Dal’s policies.

He welcomed efforts to expand the framework to the national level. He further stated that the parties in the INDIA bloc have become “anti-women” and had obstructed efforts to provide equal political representation. He urged women voters to reject these parties in upcoming elections.