Karnataka minor abortion case: Doctor accused of illegal procedure still absconding after teacher’s arrest

CHITRADURAGA: Even though a week has passed, the doctor accused in the abortion of a minor girl’s fetus remains on the run, and the police have not yet arrested her. Police sources said the doctor is accused number 2 and must also be arrested. “We are searching for her, but she is on the run. We are going to take her into custody shortly,” a source added.

According to the complaint, on April 10, a class 10 student accused H O Rajanna, a mathematics teacher at the government school in Bangardevarahatti, Challakere taluk, of sexually assaulting her repeatedly and then forcing her to undergo an abortion at a private hospital.

The victim stated that she was forced to undergo the abortion at a private hospital in Challakere. It is further alleged that the accused took her to Talaku and other places within Challakere city and assaulted her.

He also warned her not to disclose the relationship to anyone. Police later arrested the teacher, H O Rajanna, and produced him before the court, which sent him to judicial custody in a case registered under the POCSO Act. Ever since the teacher’s arrest, the doctor has been absconding. District Health Officer Dr Renu Prasad visited the private hospital accused of illegally aborting the 16-year-old girl’s pregnancy and has also sealed the hospital.

The District Child Protection Unit Officer, N Rekha, along with her team, visited Bangaradevarahatti and discussed the issue with the girl’s parents. Subsequently, a complaint was filed at the Talaku police station against Rajanna and Dr Shankara Lakshmi of Lakshmi Srinivas Nursing Hospital on Somaguddu Road in Challakere city, who allegedly carried out the abortion.