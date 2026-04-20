Karnataka to challenge High Court order allowing bike taxis in Supreme Court

BENGALURU: In a new turn in the ongoing legal battle over app-based bike taxis, the state has decided to approach the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court’s order that lifted a ban on the services. A transport department official said an appeal will be filed soon with the approval of CM Siddaramaiah.

The HC in January set aside an earlier single-judge order prohibiting bike taxis for want of specific state rules, effectively clearing resumption of the operations. The services were halted in June 2025 following court directions. The latest order removes the immediate legal barrier, but the state’s move to challenge it in the SC signals the issue is far from settled.

Bike Taxi Welfare Association president Adi Narayan said, “Bike taxis are legal in several states. The law should be the same for everyone.” Nearly six lakh families in Karnataka depend on bike taxi services for their livelihood, he said.

Nataraj Sharma, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, which had opposed the bike taxi operations, said the state had initially missed the 90-day deadline to file an appeal against the HC’s January 23 order. However, following internal consultations, the government has now decided to proceed, he said.