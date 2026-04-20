Karnataka upgrades 585 schools to PM Shri

BENGALURU: Even as the Karnataka government is upgrading around 700 schools to KPS Magnet schools across the state and has denied implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in any school, 585 government schools are already in the process of upgrading to PM Shri schools phase-wise in the state.

What is even more interesting is that despite the State Government rejecting the NEP orally and forming a committee headed by Prof Sukhadeo Thorat to write a detailed report, NEP is put into practice in all the PM Shri schools.

While it was announced in the 2018-19 Union Budget, the implementation in Karnataka started in 2022. In total, there are 14,500 government schools across India to be upgraded to PM-Shri. Until December 2024, only 478 schools in the state were in the list for upgradation. Recently, another 107 schools were added to the list.

Several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal opposed to implementing it where as Karnataka signed an MoU to implement the same. As of late 2025, Rs 546 crore has been approved of which around Rs 230.5 crore has been released by the Centre.