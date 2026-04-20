Kharge says women’s quota bill kept in ‘cold storage’ despite 2023 passage

BENGALURU: AICC president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge on Sunday questioned PM Narendra Modi as to why he had kept the women’s reservation bill in cold storage and did not implement 33% quota for women, though it was unanimously passed in Parliament in 2023.

“Yesterday, the Delimitation Bill was defeated, which is against SC/STs and states going for elections. That’s why all parties decided to defeat it together. But Modi is saying the Mahila Aarakshan Bill is defeated. The Mahila Aarakshan Bill is different and new delimitation bill is different. We unanimously passed the Mahila Aarakshan Bill in 2023 itself. Modiji himself congratulated all parties for unanimity,” he told reporters.

“Why did he keep it 30 months in cold storage, I want to ask. He has not even notified the bill which was passed in 2023. It was notified only at 3am on April 16. It means the bill was not in existence, but still he brought an amendment. To which bill? So he is just playing to the gallery... that he is for women and opposition are against it,” he elaborated.