Siddu, camp rejuvenate to prove he is not helpless as power tussle simmers in Karnataka Congress

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to play down the narrative that he became helpless after the Davanagere South bypoll controversy as his loyalists stepped in to control the damage.

On Sunday, his confidant and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi called on him at his residence. Satish is of the opinion that disciplinary action against MLC Abdul Jabbar was hasty as no notice was served on him before suspending him from the party on charges of anti-party activities during bypoll campaigning.

After meeting Siddaramaiah, Satish met Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara at the latter’s residence, where Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and former MLC M C Venugopal too were present. They said to have discussed the strategy to counter the camp belonging to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, which could intensify its demand for the CM post after results for the bypolls and five states on May 4, sources said.

“Siddaramaiah was not helpless. But sometimes, in the interest of the party and government, one should compromise over certain issues,” Jarkiholi told reporters. The cabinet reshuffle should happen soon as MLAs too are demanding it, he added.

Industries Minister MB Patil too asserted that Siddaramaiah was not helpless.