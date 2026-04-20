Siddu, camp rejuvenate to prove he is not helpless as power tussle simmers in Karnataka Congress

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to play down the narrative that he became helpless after the Davanagere South bypoll controversy as his loyalists stepped in to control the damage.
On Sunday, his confidant and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi called on him at his residence. Satish is of the opinion that disciplinary action against MLC Abdul Jabbar was hasty as no notice was served on him before suspending him from the party on charges of anti-party activities during bypoll campaigning.
After meeting Siddaramaiah, Satish met Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara at the latter’s residence, where Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and former MLC M C Venugopal too were present. They said to have discussed the strategy to counter the camp belonging to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, which could intensify its demand for the CM post after results for the bypolls and five states on May 4, sources said.
“Siddaramaiah was not helpless. But sometimes, in the interest of the party and government, one should compromise over certain issues,” Jarkiholi told reporters. The cabinet reshuffle should happen soon as MLAs too are demanding it, he added.
Industries Minister MB Patil too asserted that Siddaramaiah was not helpless.
The Siddaramaiah camp believes that election results will have no bearing on his post, as the high command cannot risk removing him as he is the only face from backward classes for the party.
But some felt that repeated intervention of Siddaramaiah’s MLC-son Dr Yathindra on various issues including the change in leadership is denting his father’s image. That was the reason some Siddaramaiah loyalists had distanced themselves for sometime, it’s said.
On Sunday, Shivakumar was visiting Mukti Mandir near Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district. He said, “I know the power of this place”, while reacting to a question on his getting the chief minister’s post. He, however, hinted that he could get the post, saying time will answer all questions.
Mukti Mandir is a Shiva temple 12 km from Lakshmeshwar town. It is famous for thousands of shiva lingas.
As per Mukti Mandir sources, DCM’s office informed them about the visit on Saturday night. The DCM said he will write a book and mention all the details to inform society.