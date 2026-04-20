Six, including three children, drown in Cauvery near Mysuru during urus gathering

MYSURU: Six people, including three children, who had gathered for an urus, drowned in the Cauvery river near Arkeshwara Temple in KR Nagar taluk of Mysuru district on Sunday.

All the deceased had come to a nearby dargah. As they were playing in the river, one of them slipped away, while others, trying to rescue the person, entered the water.

The deceased were identified as Fatima (42), wife of Ismail from Udayagiri in Mysuru; Mohammed Yasin (23), son of Mohammed Babu, an autorickshaw driver from SBR Layout, Bengaluru; Neha Kausar (19), wife of Mohammed Yasin, from SBR Layout, Bengaluru; Uzeir (5), son of Sadiq, from Udayagiri, Mysuru; Emma Aiman (13), daughter of Arif, from Kadugondanahalli, Bengaluru; and Afif Ahmed (13), child of Riyaz Pasha from Muslim Block, KR Nagar.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted on X that he was deeply saddened by the deaths. He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of each deceased. Mysuru SP Mallikarjun Baladangi and KR Nagar police have visited the spot and are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragedy.