Women, interrupted

In a major political development, the proposed Constitutional amendment linked to the implementation of women’s reservation framework was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, after it failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds majority required for passage. The Women’s Reservation Bill sought to operationalise the provision for reserving 33 per cent seats for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

However, divisions among political parties over issues such as linking of the Bill to census and delimitation, and the timing of implementation led to the amendment falling short during voting in the special session of Parliament on Friday.

According to political observers, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly would have seen an increase of seats by at least 90 if the quota bill linked to delimitation of constituencies came into force and the number of Lok Sabha segments from Karnataka would have risen in number by 13 to 14.

Opinion is, however, divided about the quota bill as all the opposition parties opposed its linking to delimitation of constituencies while many political observers felt the bill would be effective only if it was linked to the census plus delimitation.