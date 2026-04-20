Women will teach ‘Family Owned and Family Operated’ parties lesson: Anurag Thakur

BENGALURU: BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday warned the Congress, TMC, DMK, and the Samajwadi Party that the women of the country will teach the ‘Family Owned and Family Operated’ (FOFO) opposition parties a lesson for blocking the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Thakur framed the Opposition’s resistance as a “battle line against the Matrushakti (mother power) of India,” warning that “those who harass women—like Ravana, the Kauravas, and Kansa—eventually meet their end.”

He said that “FOFO parties” have a fear of young, dynamic, and talented women coming from the grassroots level. “If misogyny were an Olympic sport, Congress would win gold. On a global scoreboard of misogynistic politics, Rahul Gandhi can take the top spot,” he said, adding that those who never stood by women are now pretending to be their champions.

“Congress, TMC, DMK, and SP have strangled women’s reservation for the fifth time. Shame on them. The mothers and sisters of this country will never forget this and will never forgive them. For them (Congress), power was more important than empowering women. That is the true face of the Gandhi family. There is a saying: ‘Nari satae teen mite—Ravana, Kaurava, and Kansa. ‘ Now you can add the name of Congress to it,” he said.

“No loss, only gain... Not even a single southern state is going to lose (seats), all are going to gain. Southern states are in a win-win situation... 129 seats as of today out of 543, and it is going to be 195 seats. I request Congress, DMK, and other political parties to stop lying about the loss to the southern Indian states,” Thakur said.