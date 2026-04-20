Women will teach ‘Family Owned and Family Operated’ parties lesson: Anurag Thakur

BENGALURU: BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday warned the Congress, TMC, DMK, and the Samajwadi Party that the women of the country will teach the ‘Family Owned and Family Operated’ (FOFO) opposition parties a lesson for blocking the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.
Thakur framed the Opposition’s resistance as a “battle line against the Matrushakti (mother power) of India,” warning that “those who harass women—like Ravana, the Kauravas, and Kansa—eventually meet their end.”
He said that “FOFO parties” have a fear of young, dynamic, and talented women coming from the grassroots level. “If misogyny were an Olympic sport, Congress would win gold. On a global scoreboard of misogynistic politics, Rahul Gandhi can take the top spot,” he said, adding that those who never stood by women are now pretending to be their champions.
“Congress, TMC, DMK, and SP have strangled women’s reservation for the fifth time. Shame on them. The mothers and sisters of this country will never forget this and will never forgive them. For them (Congress), power was more important than empowering women. That is the true face of the Gandhi family. There is a saying: ‘Nari satae teen mite—Ravana, Kaurava, and Kansa. ‘ Now you can add the name of Congress to it,” he said.
“No loss, only gain... Not even a single southern state is going to lose (seats), all are going to gain. Southern states are in a win-win situation... 129 seats as of today out of 543, and it is going to be 195 seats. I request Congress, DMK, and other political parties to stop lying about the loss to the southern Indian states,” Thakur said.
He dubbed it the opposition’s “false narrative” that delimitation would punish and hurt southern states, labelling it a manufactured crisis by the DMK and Congress.
“In 2010, ‘Masterstroke of Duplicity,’ the UPA government achieved an overwhelming 186-1 victory in the Rajya Sabha but deliberately refused to table the bill in the Lok Sabha for four consecutive years, allowing it to lapse to appease allies like the SP and RJD,” he alleged.
Thakur said Congress voted Yes to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam only because its implementation was trapped behind Congress’ own 1976 emergency-era delimitation freeze, safely delaying the reality until 2034.
“When the Modi Government introduced the 131st Amendment Bill in 2026 to break that freeze, bypass the 2026 census hurdle, and advance the 33% reservation to the 2029 elections, Congress and its allies hypocritically voted NO. Only the implementation year changed between the two votes, proving that Congress voted yes to the delay and no to the delivery,” he said.
Fearing Modi taking credit, Cong opposing bill: Tejasvi
Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, “Congress is opposing it out of fear that PM Modi will benefit from its success. If women’s reservation is implemented, women will be in favour of Modi,” he said
“If more seats and votes are given to those with higher income and GDP, Mukesh Ambani should be the prime minister. Then the finance ministry will have to decide the votes instead of the election commission,” he ridiculed.