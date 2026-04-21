Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja alleges irregularities in highway land acquisition, seeks probe

MANGALURU: Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja has alleged irregularities in the land acquisition process for national highway widening projects and called for a detailed probe.

Raising the issue at a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) on Tuesday, Poonja said land acquired by central and state governments for infrastructure projects was, in a few cases, not being utilised even after compensation had been paid, resulting in a waste of public funds.

He cited a case from the Kuvettu Gram Panchayat in Belthangady taluk. According to him, Rs 44 lakh was paid as compensation to a landowner for property acquired for the widening of NH-73, including a two-storey house on the site.

However, the structure was neither demolished nor was the land put to use for the project after acquisition.