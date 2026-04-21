Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja alleges irregularities in highway land acquisition, seeks probe

MANGALURU: Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja has alleged irregularities in the land acquisition process for national highway widening projects and called for a detailed probe.
Raising the issue at a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) on Tuesday, Poonja said land acquired by central and state governments for infrastructure projects was, in a few cases, not being utilised even after compensation had been paid, resulting in a waste of public funds.
He cited a case from the Kuvettu Gram Panchayat in Belthangady taluk. According to him, Rs 44 lakh was paid as compensation to a landowner for property acquired for the widening of NH-73, including a two-storey house on the site.
However, the structure was neither demolished nor was the land put to use for the project after acquisition.
Poonja further alleged that the beneficiary obtained permission from the local gram panchayat, later, to repair the same building and went on to add two more floors.
He pointed out that the structure falls within 40 metres of the highway, where construction is prohibited, and questioned how such a permission was granted.
Stating that similar cases may exist along national and state highways, Poonja warned of significant financial losses to the government and urged that an investigation be conducted through the Deputy Director of Land Records, along with appropriate action against those responsible.
Responding to the concerns, Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V said no construction is permitted within 40 metres of highways.
He assured that if violations are confirmed in this case, action would be taken, including demolition of the structure.