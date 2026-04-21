BJP will face backlash in Bengal, TN polls: Congress leader Margaret Alva

“The Centre knew that the Bill would be defeated. Yet, Amit Shah tried to get the support of the Opposition by threatening them with agencies such as the ED and CBI. We thank PM Narendra Modi for uniting the Opposition parties like never before,” she said.

She said that the women of the country cannot be fooled. “What is the sinister game the government is trying to play?” she asked, attacking the Centre, saying it has been delaying the implementation of the women’s reservation, linking it to the census and delimitation.

She further elaborated that the Women’s Reservation Bill has been under discussion since the time of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, who had set up a 14-member committee by appointing her as the chairperson. “We prepared a report and studied what should be done to increase the dignity of women in 12 sectors. We submitted it to the government in 1989. In this report, we mainly advocated the political empowerment of women. No matter what position we give, empowerment is impossible without a political position,” she elaborated.