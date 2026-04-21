Decision on Kulkarni’s fate after I receive court order: Khader

MANGALURU: Speaker UT Khader has said that the decision on Dharwad Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni’s continuation as a legislator will be taken only after receiving the official court order on his sentencing. He also noted that Kulkarni has the option to appeal against the verdict in a higher court.

If the higher court grants a stay on the life sentence, Kulkarni may continue as an MLA. Recently, Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Yogesh Goudar murder case.

On the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, linked to delimitation of constituencies, Khader said he has no information on the basis on which the Centre is proceeding with the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. Khader emphasised that whenever laws are framed, it is important to take everyone into confidence and ensure that no section of society faces injustice.

Regarding cabinet expansion in the state, Khader maintained that he had no information about any such move and dismissed speculation about his own aspirations for a ministerial post.

Khader said he will continue as Speaker as long as he is constitutionally permitted to hold the post. Khader added that if the party offers him a ticket in the future and the people elect him, he may consider the position of CM after 20 years.