Do away with guarantee committees, BJP tells CM

BENGALURU: The BJP has urged the State Government to stop wasting taxpayers’ money on the Guarantee Implementation Committees.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Guarantee Implementation Committees were constituted to distribute taxpayers’ money to Congress workers, and that must be stopped immediately.

He said giving taxpayers’ money to Congress workers is the height of misrule. The state government is also wasting money by granting cabinet rank to heads of boards and corporations that are incurring losses, he said.

For the last two years, youths have been staging protests demanding that the government fill vacancies in government departments, but only 8,000 posts have been filled, and lakhs of youths are waiting for employment, he said.