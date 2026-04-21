Do away with guarantee committees, BJP tells CM

BENGALURU: The BJP has urged the State Government to stop wasting taxpayers’ money on the Guarantee Implementation Committees.
In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Guarantee Implementation Committees were constituted to distribute taxpayers’ money to Congress workers, and that must be stopped immediately.
He said giving taxpayers’ money to Congress workers is the height of misrule. The state government is also wasting money by granting cabinet rank to heads of boards and corporations that are incurring losses, he said.
For the last two years, youths have been staging protests demanding that the government fill vacancies in government departments, but only 8,000 posts have been filled, and lakhs of youths are waiting for employment, he said.
On the issue of internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes (SC), the state government has adopted a divide and rule strategy, he said, and accused the CM of attempting to use the issue for his political advantage instead of doing justice to the oppressed class.
Narayanaswamy also accused the government of diverting Rs 53,000 crore meant for the welfare of people from the SC/ST communities. He urged the government to use the money for the welfare of people from the SC/STs. The BJP leader also listed several other issues, including contractors’ pending bills, the poor condition of many government school buildings, and corruption.