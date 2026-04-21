Goudar case: Special court says some cops gave false evidence under oath

BENGALURU: The Special Court that sentenced Congress MLA and former minister Vinay Kulkarni, and 15 others to life imprisonment in the Yogesh Goudar murder case said that some police officials have deposed before the court that they had tendered false evidence under oath.

The case was taken over by the CBI after allegations that the state police were not probing the 2016 murder case impartially.

In the recently delivered order, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, the special court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, made scathing remarks: “The police department in Karnataka is known for their dedication towards their duty.

But, strangely, some of its officers have admitted to tendering false evidence before the court, which cannot be tolerated. Some punitive action is required to be initiated to prevent people from committing such blunders of deposing falsely before the court, which would erode the faith of the general public in the administration of justice.”

The court noted that it is relevant to note that prosecution witnesses (PWs) Dr Dattatreya Gudaganti, Anand Erappa Uddannanavar, Vinayaka Binjiyavar, Mohan Yecharappa Mulmuttal, Vivekananda Dalawai had tendered their statements under Section 164 of CrPC, before the magistrate under oath, and they had narrated about the incident of murder. They turned hostile, and deposed before the court that they were pressurised by the CBI to tender the evidence in their manner to suit their needs.