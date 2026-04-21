JEE results out: Two Karnataka students score 99.99%

BENGALURU: Two students from Karnataka have scored 99.99% to emerge state toppers in JEE Mains Session 2 examinations. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results on Monday evening.

Vishnu Sai Theja, a student of Narayana CO Kaveri Bhavan in Bengaluru who topped the Joint Entrance Examination-2026 (JEE Main) Session 1, has again emerged the state’s topper in JEE Mains Session 2 by scoring 99.99% BE/BTech. Adarsh Kumar Behera, another student from Karnataka, has scored 99.99 percentile of score with second topper in Scheduled Caste (SC) category list.

Theja secured 28th place among 53 top-scorers. “It was an integrated learning for me as I studied the usual Class 12 syllabus along with the JEE Mains and Advanced exam. I aim to get All India Rank (AIR) within 100% in the JEE (Advanced), so that I get admissions into IIT-Bombay or IIT-Madras. I also aim to study Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence,” said Theja.

While the JEE 2026 (mains) Session-1, Paper-1 was held in January, Session 2 was held in March. This time, 26 candidates secured 100% score, but none of them were from Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with five students each, topped the list of students scoring 100%, followed by Delhi (NCT) with three students and Haryana and Maharashtra with two students each to score full marks.