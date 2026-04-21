Karnataka HC refuses to alter order, directs SSLC third language papers be valued instead of graded

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere its April 15 order directing the state government to continue valuing answer scripts for the SSLC third language exam for 2025–26, rejecting the proposed shift to a grading system.

Justice E S Indiresh passed the order by disposing the review petition filed by the state government seeking to review the order dated April 15.

The court reiterated that it is the duty of the state to continue the valuation system as per the norms prevailing before the announcement of exams and it cannot deviate from it.

However, considering the certain modifications sought by the Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty in the April 15 order, the court clarified that it will not come in the way of state’s decision if it gohead with the gradation by bringing amendments to necessary rules in accordance with the law.

In view of the state government itself informing that the valuation of the answer scripts of SSLC examination of the academic year 2025-26 will be conducted as per the norms prevailing as on the date of the issuance of the notification for the examination, the High Court on April 15 directed the state to follow the same by conducting the valuation of answer scripts, instead of the grading system of the third language.