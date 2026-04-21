Lokayukta probe in Mandya exposes illegal scans of pregnant minors and major PCPNDT violations

MYSURU: Inspections conducted by Lokayukta officials at private scanning centres in KR Pet taluk of Mandya district have exposed serious irregularities, including conducting illegal scanning of pregnant minor girls, revealed a report.

Lokayukta teams conducted raids during the past two days at several taluk hospitals, as well as private diagnostic and scanning centres across the district. The officials have since compiled a detailed report, highlighting multiple violations and systemic lapses in the enforcement of law, sources said.

The report has highlighted blatant violations of the Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, particularly Section 8(1), which mandates monitoring of scanning centres every 90 days. The office of the district health officer (DHO) has failed to maintain any record of such inspections, it said.