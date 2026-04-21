Modi not in favour of social justice: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising the issue of women’s reservation in legislative bodies and lacking commitment to social justice.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Siddaramaiah questioned why the Union Government had not implemented women’s reservation earlier if it was genuinely committed to the cause. “If there was real intent, it would have been implemented long ago. Why was it not done in 2023 itself?” the CM asked.

He pointed out that Congress had historically championed social justice measures, including the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, and introduced 50% reservation for women in local bodies. Siddaramaiah said his government opposed the proposed delimitation exercise for this very reason. He reiterated that the Congress has always supported women’s reservation.

Referring to welfare guarantees, Siddaramaiah said that Modi had opposed such schemes in 2023, but is now announcing similar initiatives. “The same leaders who criticised guarantees are now including them in their promises,” Siddaramaiah said.

Recalling his recent interaction with the PM during his visit to Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said Modi had asked about his stance on women’s reservation. “I clearly told him that we are in favour of it,” the CM said. Responding to Modi’s allegation that Congress had killed the Women’s Reservation Bill, Siddaramaiah termed the statement discriminatory and said it reflected a lack of commitment to social justice.