‘No confirmation of state going to SC on bike taxis’

BENGALURU: Following reports that the government is planning to challenge in the Supreme Court a High Court of Karnataka order lifting the ban on bike taxi service in the state, Bike Taxi Welfare Association (BTWA) president Adi Narayan on Monday said there is no official confirmation.

“It is a critical source of livelihood and offer an affordable connectivity option to many,” Narayan said, adding that the service also contributes to easing traffic congestion.

Narayan said the BTWA has been engaging in discussions with the stakeholders and efforts are underway within the government to formalise a comprehensive in the state. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met representatives of the association and has written to CM Siddaramaiah, urging the creation of a framework to regulate bike taxis while protecting livelihoods.

The CM is said to have directed the chief secretary, as well as Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, to work on formulating a comprehensive policy, Narayan said.