Three jumbos stuck in slush rescued in Karnataka

MYSURU: In a 17-hour operation, three wild elephants were rescued after they got stuck in slush when they arrived to drink water at the Uduthore reservoir in Hanur taluk on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Hanur buffer zone of the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary. Forest officials said a herd of four elephants had entered the reservoir to quench thirst. However, despite struggling for hours, three of them were unable to climb back to safety.

Forest patrol staff spotted the animals in distress and immediately, a rescue team led by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Bhaskar B and Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Viraj rushed to the spot along with Fire and Emergency personnel.

The team carried out a coordinated rescue operation and helped the trapped elephants crawl out of the slush.