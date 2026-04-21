Told DKS sidelining minority leaders in party not right: Satish

On his meeting with Shivakumar, Jarkiholi said there was no political significance to the interaction. “It was only a courtesy visit. It is natural to meet and discuss party organisation and government work,” he said.

On Enforcement Directorate raids on the residences of MLA NA Haris’ two sons -- Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad, Jarkiholi said he had no specific information.

“Such developments do occur. If raids have taken place, the matter should be addressed through legal means,” he noted. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation following the failure of Women’s Reservation Bill, he said the government could have implemented the reservation soon after coming to power if it had the genuine intent. “Linking the implementation to delimitation and census made the process conditional.

This linkage itself led to the bill’s defeat. Whatever speech the Prime Minister makes, people now understand the intent behind it. The message has reached that it was merely an election gimmick,” he said.