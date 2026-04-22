61 teens found pregnant in Karnataka's Kalaburagi last year

KALABURAGI: Sixty-one teenage pregnancies have come to light in Kalaburagi district from April 2025 to March 2026 as per the RCH Portal data as on April 13, 2026.

The highest number of teenage pregnancies, a total of 14, have been reported from Aland taluk, followed by 11 pregnancies each in Afzalpur and Chittapur taluks, 8 teenage pregnancies have been reported from Sedam taluk, 7 pregnancies reported from Kalaburagi-Rural taluk, 6 teenage pregnancies from Jewargi taluk and 2 teenage pregnancies each have been reported from Chincholi and Kalaburagi-Urban taluks.

As per the data, 1 girl of 14 years from Aland taluk was pregnant while 2 girls (1 each from Aland and Sedam) became pregnant at the age of 15 years, 6 girls (2 each from Aland and Kalaburagi-Urban taluks and 1 girl each from Jewargi and Kalaburagi-Urban taluks) became pregnant at 16 years.

About 52 girls (11 each from Afzalpur and Chittapur taluks, 10 girls from Aland taluk, 7 girls from Sedam taluk, 6 girls from Kalaburagi Rural taluk, 5 girls from Jewargi taluk and 2 girls from Chincholi taluk) became pregnant at 17 years of age.