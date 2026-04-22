61 teens found pregnant in Karnataka's Kalaburagi last year

KALABURAGI: Sixty-one teenage pregnancies have come to light in Kalaburagi district from April 2025 to March 2026 as per the RCH Portal data as on April 13, 2026.
The highest number of teenage pregnancies, a total of 14, have been reported from Aland taluk, followed by 11 pregnancies each in Afzalpur and Chittapur taluks, 8 teenage pregnancies have been reported from Sedam taluk, 7 pregnancies reported from Kalaburagi-Rural taluk, 6 teenage pregnancies from Jewargi taluk and 2 teenage pregnancies each have been reported from Chincholi and Kalaburagi-Urban taluks.
As per the data, 1 girl of 14 years from Aland taluk was pregnant while 2 girls (1 each from Aland and Sedam) became pregnant at the age of 15 years, 6 girls (2 each from Aland and Kalaburagi-Urban taluks and 1 girl each from Jewargi and Kalaburagi-Urban taluks) became pregnant at 16 years.
About 52 girls (11 each from Afzalpur and Chittapur taluks, 10 girls from Aland taluk, 7 girls from Sedam taluk, 6 girls from Kalaburagi Rural taluk, 5 girls from Jewargi taluk and 2 girls from Chincholi taluk) became pregnant at 17 years of age.
Teenage pregnancy is defined as pregnancy in a female adolescent aged 10-19 years. It is a global concern, particularly affecting teenagers in developing regions, with risk of high maternal/ neonatal adverse effects, including prematurity, low birthweight and higher mortality rates.It often leads to limited education, socio-economic challenges, and severe health complications. Teen mothers also face risks of anaemia, preeclampsia, and premature births.
Surfacing of 61 teenage pregnancies in a span of 1 year in the girls of age group of 14-17 years in Kalaburagi district is a matter of concern as the number of child marriages will also be higher than this figure.
The district administration should keep monitoring the working of Anganwadi workers as well as teachers, especially high school teachers as they would know or will have the resource of detecting preparations of child marriages and should stop child marriages effectively.