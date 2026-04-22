All is not lost for Jabbar: Minister Dinesh

BENGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies Minister and former KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that all is not lost for MLC Abdul Jabbar who has been suspended from the primary membership of the Congress.

“He is under suspension. But he is still the member of Upper House. It is the party that made him MLC, three times. Once he replies, a decision can be taken on that,” he said.

He said that it was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who brought in Naseer Ahmed as political secretary. “It is the CM’s decision to remove from this post. The CM will know the details, which we may not know,” he said.

The minister said both leaders were made MLCs by the party, not once, but three times. “They were given responsibilities by party. The party has given them many opportunities. This is not appeasement,” he said.