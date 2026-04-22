BJP slams Kharge for ‘terrorist’ jibe against PM Modi

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders slammed AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a terrorist.

“AICC President Kharge has once again dragged the language of our democratic discourse into the gutter. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a terrorist is the desperate raving of a man who leads a party comprehensively rejected by the people of India, election after election,” said BJP state President BY Vijayendra.

He said Modi has been elected Prime Minister three consecutive times. “Kharge and his party’s greatest achievement in the past decade has been celebrating the day they almost touched three digits in Lok Sabha seats. They have lost one state after another under his presidency.

This party, which is on the verge of extinction, has no standing to make any remark on the man who has received people’s love, respect, and democratic mandate from the nation three times over,” he stated. He said the Congress continues to lose its relevance in state after state, and Tamil Nadu and Bengal will be no different. Kharge’s words, as always, will prove to be his party’s undoing once again, he added.