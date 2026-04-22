BJP slams Kharge for ‘terrorist’ jibe against PM Modi

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders slammed AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a terrorist.
“AICC President Kharge has once again dragged the language of our democratic discourse into the gutter. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a terrorist is the desperate raving of a man who leads a party comprehensively rejected by the people of India, election after election,” said BJP state President BY Vijayendra.
He said Modi has been elected Prime Minister three consecutive times. “Kharge and his party’s greatest achievement in the past decade has been celebrating the day they almost touched three digits in Lok Sabha seats. They have lost one state after another under his presidency.
This party, which is on the verge of extinction, has no standing to make any remark on the man who has received people’s love, respect, and democratic mandate from the nation three times over,” he stated. He said the Congress continues to lose its relevance in state after state, and Tamil Nadu and Bengal will be no different. Kharge’s words, as always, will prove to be his party’s undoing once again, he added.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the desperation born out of repeated electoral defeats has pushed the Congress to an alarming low. “From “maut ka saudagar” to “neech,” from mocking a “chaiwala” to calling him “Ravan” and peddling slogans like ‘chowkidar chor hai,’ Congress leaders have repeatedly resorted to personal abuse against Modi,” he wrote on social media platform, X.
He said a senior Congress leader has gone to the extent of calling the Prime Minister a terrorist. “This is not just an attack on an individual, it is an insult to the office of the Prime Minister. The party will have to pay a political price for this continued arrogance and disdain,” he added.
Chief Whip of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar, said Kharge has realised that the electoral ground under his feet is fast slipping and he is unable to do anything. This helplessness has manifested itself in the form of obnoxious remarks, he said.