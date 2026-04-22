CM Siddaramaiah rains fire on Centre for ‘selective’ raids by ED

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the Union Government was selectively targeting Congress leaders through enforcement agencies, while leaders from the BJP are not facing similar raids.

Speaking to reporters at the helipad in Gundlupet, the CM was responding to a question on the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raids on the sons of Congress MLA NA Haris and grandson of former union minister Rahman Khan.

Responding to a query about his visit to Chamarajanagar, Siddaramaiah said he does not believe in superstitions. “I have visited Chamarajanagar several times. My earlier remark that visiting here strengthens one’s position was only said in a lighter vein,” he clarified.

Commenting on the state’s guarantee schemes, the CM said that those who earlier opposed them are now announcing similar schemes. “They have realised that these guarantees are meant for the welfare of the poor,” he added.

On allegations by a JDS MLA that compensation was being provided selectively, Siddaramaiah said relief is being extended to all eligible beneficiaries. “If any case comes to our notice, we will ensure compensation is provided. Even if MLAs raise requests, we will respond positively,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said Congress is not opposed to women’s reservation but is against linking it with constituency delimitation. He recalled that women’s reservation in local bodies was introduced during the tenure of former PM Rajiv Gandhi through the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. “The NDA had earlier opposed it in the Rajya Sabha. Now, they have included delimitation for political reasons,” he alleged.