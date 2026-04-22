Court tells cops to file FIR against Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara for betting

BENGALURU: The 42nd ACJM court on Tuesday directed the Kodigehalli police in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district to file an FIR against Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan for allegedly indulging in betting on a kabaddi match. Judge KN Shivakumar instructed the police to conduct an investigation into the allegation.

HR Nagabhushan of Madhugiri had moved the court with a PCR, alleging that the accused had indulged in betting, which is against the law.

During the final of the state-level kabaddi tournament for pre-university college students held in Tumakuru on October 19, 2025, Sunday, Parameshwara had reportedly stated that he had lost a Rs 500 bet to the DC.

In the final of the boys’ category , the Dakshina Kannada and Vijayapura teams faced each other. The Dakshina Kannada team defeated Vijayapura by 36-26 points. While distributing the awards, Parameshwara said, “I lost Rs 500 which I had bet with the DC that the Vijayapura team would win.”

Taking note, the complainant approached the police to get an FIR filed against the minister and the DC but in vain. Following which he moved the court.